Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 91,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 21,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

