Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,910 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,445,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,784. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.