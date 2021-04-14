Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $91.35 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $91,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 240,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a market cap of $332.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

