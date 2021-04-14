Cowen Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $585.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $647.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,276. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

