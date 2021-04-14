$614.77 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $614.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $617.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $612.72 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $491.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

WST stock traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $302.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,181. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $161.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.48 and its 200 day moving average is $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

