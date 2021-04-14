Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Up 5.7%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 2,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 913,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $868.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

