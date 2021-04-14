Atlas Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $1.13 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00262378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.47 or 0.00727564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,535.03 or 0.99455594 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00023475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.61 or 0.00858187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.