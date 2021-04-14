Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $9.44 million and $10,636.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $13.29 or 0.00021141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00057868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00088393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.00629442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00032615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

