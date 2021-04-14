MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 821,019 shares.The stock last traded at $16.66 and had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

