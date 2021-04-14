Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 123,647 shares.The stock last traded at $64.05 and had previously closed at $58.69.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,709 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

