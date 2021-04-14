Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Gap Down to $20.73

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $20.29. Luxfer shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $563.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.