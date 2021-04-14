Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.61. 14,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,290. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

