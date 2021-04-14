Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,372 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,783% compared to the typical volume of 24 put options.

NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

