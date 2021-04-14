Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Down to $2.71

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.65. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 146,299 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,139 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 532,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

