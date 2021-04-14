North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NMMC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. North Mountain Merger has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

