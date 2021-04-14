KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072,931 shares during the period. KE accounts for approximately 8.0% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $363,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $8,123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KE by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after acquiring an additional 592,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

