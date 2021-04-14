Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 4.7%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $32.54. 1,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 317,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,164,422 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,769,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

