$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report sales of $95.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.40 million. Qualys reported sales of $86.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $400.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $105.40. 3,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,190. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.