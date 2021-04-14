Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,353. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $113.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,082.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

