Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,916,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.12. 29,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

