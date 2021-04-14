APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.12. 29,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,664. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $133.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

