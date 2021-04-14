Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $615,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

