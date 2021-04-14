NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.09. 64,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,088. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

