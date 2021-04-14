Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,518. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.74.

