Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.47. 602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

