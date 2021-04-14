Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 65,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

