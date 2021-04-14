Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops One Day Volume of $352,724.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and $352,724.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00057103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00018491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00622418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00036549 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,149,501 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

