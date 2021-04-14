Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce $19.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.51 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $89.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.99 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Eargo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000.

EAR traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.24. 23,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,968. Eargo has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.