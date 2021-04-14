State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

BDX opened at $250.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.