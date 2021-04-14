United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $215.00 by Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned a $215.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.77. 21,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.88. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

