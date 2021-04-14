Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 8,045 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,207. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

