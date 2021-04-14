Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $2,767,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Unilever by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 527,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the period.

Unilever stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

