Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 5,315 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $651,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 196,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,895. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

