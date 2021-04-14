Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $225.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

