Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $651,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 196,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $437,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

