Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,790 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $58,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $104.35. 2,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,059. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.06 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRNT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

