Chicago Capital LLC Invests $13.64 Million in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,527 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $65,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
