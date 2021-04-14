Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Gap Down to $40.38

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.38, but opened at $38.83. Discovery shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 429,062 shares traded.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 69.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 121,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

