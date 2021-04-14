Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 8,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

