Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.08. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 207 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 630.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 333,157 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

