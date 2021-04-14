Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.02. Golar LNG shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 9,164 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

