Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Update

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 285.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sophiris Bio stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Sophiris Bio has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

