CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $188.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CDW traded as high as $178.81 and last traded at $175.83, with a volume of 3169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.89.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

