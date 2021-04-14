Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000.

NYSEARCA BSCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36.

