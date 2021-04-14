Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.34. 19,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,195. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.61. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.