Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 9,640 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.9% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 147,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,479. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

