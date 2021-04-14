W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.94. 4,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

