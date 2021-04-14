Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s Largest Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.79. 5,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,145. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

