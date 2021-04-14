Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inorganic strategies, cost-saving initiatives and industry-leading branded building products are likely to aid Masco going forward. Notably strong sales growth across the business, improved operating and gross margins, lower SG&A expenses, along with a strong liquidity level are likely to add to the positives. Robust demand owing to solid U.S. housing market fundamentals and Masco’s differentiated portfolio of leading repair and remodel brands and along with enough liquidity bode well. Although Masco's shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stocks growth potential. However, rise in raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches, remain potent headwinds.”

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.97.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. Masco has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Masco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Masco by 16.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $748,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

