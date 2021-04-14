LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0157 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $15.80 million and $79,686.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00057377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.28 or 0.00627614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00036887 BTC.

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,028,233,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007,139,302 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

